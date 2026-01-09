New Year tourism boom pushes Thailand past 2025 target, TAT bets on ‘Lisa Effect’ for 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s tourism industry saw a massive boost during the 2026 New Year countdown, as over 2 million international tourists and 10 million domestic travelers flocked to celebrations across the country.

According to Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the festivities generated more than 70 billion baht in circulation.

This late surge pushed 2025’s total arrivals to 32.9 million, surpassing the official target and bringing in 1.53 trillion baht in annual revenue. For 2026, the TAT has set an ambitious goal to attract 36.7 million foreign visitors and generate a total tourism income of 2.78 trillion baht.









To support the domestic market amid economic concerns, the TAT plans to stimulate 205 million local trips by promoting spiritual and wellness tourism alongside the country’s renowned culinary scene.

A major highlight for the global market will be the debut of a new promotional film featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) as the “Amazing Thailand Ambassador.”

A teaser for the campaign is scheduled for release in late January, with officials confident that the “Lisa Effect” will create a worldwide phenomenon and significantly strengthen Thailand’s position as a top-tier destination. (TNA)



































