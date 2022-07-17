Pattaya pork seller honored for collecting blown-away cash

Nongprue police honored a crispy pork seller who scooped up and returned money a motorcyclist dropped on the road.

Wachira Sittichai, 31, had posted a dashcam video to Tik-Tok of money blowing out of a handbag of the driver in front of him. He flagged down the driver and helped him collected the 4,000 baht blown along the road.







Nongprue police chief Pol. Col. Damrong Eimpairoj and other Royal Thai Police officials on July 14 presented the seller of crispy pork on Soi Photisan on Sukhumvit Road with a certificate honoring his good deed.

Damrong said Wachira was a good example for society.

































