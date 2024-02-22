Pattaya Music Festival ‘Sound on the Sand’ line-ups on 4 weekends in March

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya, in collaboration with the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, is organizing the ‘Pattaya Music Festival 2024’- Sound on the Sand, to establish Pattaya as a nationally recognized music city and showcase the beauty of Pattaya Beach. The festival aims to stimulate the tourism economy and invites everyone to join the fun. Beach road will be closed during the shows. Free bus services from the outer circle of the city taking participants to the concert venues are also available. The festival will feature numerous leading artists over four weeks, every Friday and Saturday in March. Here is a summary of the performances:







March 8 Friday (at Pattaya Beach):

Main Stage: Sarah Salola, POLYCAT, KLEAR, LOMOSONIC

North Pattaya Stage (Dusit Hotel Curve): Whal & Dolph, Anatomy Rabbit, LIPTA

North Pattaya Stage (Soi 6): MIRRR, SARAN x DIEOUT, TWOPEE SOUTHSIDE, F.HERO







March 9 Saturday (at Pattaya Beach):

Main Stage: SLAPKISS, Yes’sir days, Clockwork Motionless, POTATO

North Pattaya Stage (Dusit Hotel Curve): PUN, NiceCNX & CDGUNTEE, GAVIN:D, Thaitanium

North Pattaya Stage (Soi 6): MEAN, LAZYLOXY & SAMBLACK, POK Mindset, URBOYTJ

March 15 Friday (at Jomtien Beach):

NUM KALA BIG ASS, Taitosmith, YoungOhm

March 16 Saturday (at Jomtien Beach):

YourMOOD, Paradox, Cocktail, Bodyslam

March 22 Friday (at Larn Pho Park, Naklua):

Zom Marie, The Parkinson, Fiixd x 1mill x 19Hunnid x Sunnybone, INDIGO







March 23 Saturday (at Larn Pho Park, Naklua):

DEPT, No One Else, POP PONGKOOL, Paper Planes

March 29 Friday (at Pattaya Beach):

Main Stage: fellow fellow, Safeplanet, Instinct, The Toys







March 30 Saturday (at Pattaya Beach):

Main Stage: MEYOU, Purpeech, JOKE SO COOL, Musketeers

Special Stage (Koh Larn, Samae Beach): NU REGGAE, SPRITE, OG BOBBY, DON KIDS, WANYAi, KWANG AB Normal, CHILEE (Chin Chinawut x Dj Leo)

Don’t miss out on the excitement and come join the festivities. For more details, contact the Tourism Promotion Division, Tourism and Sports Office, at 038 253100, extension 4115, or the Pattaya Contact Center 1337 Max, available 24 hours a day.









































