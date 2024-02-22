Pattaya International Kite Festival takes flight on central beach

Pattaya, renowned for its vibrant festivities, is set to host the International Kite Festival, a spectacular showcase of giant kites and LED-equipped kites featuring more than 10 international kite flyers. The event is scheduled to take place on the shores of Central Pattaya Beach, in front of Central Festival Shopping Mall, from February 22 to 26 (Thursday – Monday).

This annual event, known as “Pattaya International Kite On The Beach,” attracts kite enthusiasts and spectators from around the world. The festival is not only a celebration of the artistry and creativity involved in kite flying but also an opportunity for participants to demonstrate their skills in controlling elaborate and innovative kites.







The festival will feature mesmerizing displays of giant kites, some reaching impressive sizes and shapes, crafted by skilled kite flyers. These colorful creations will adorn the skies above Central Pattaya Beach, providing a stunning visual spectacle for onlookers.

One of the highlights of the festival is the nighttime extravaganza where LED-equipped kites take center stage. As the sun sets over the Pattaya skyline, these illuminated kites will dance and twirl in the night sky, creating a magical and enchanting atmosphere.







With participants hailing from more than 10 countries, including skilled kite flyers and enthusiasts, the event promises to be a truly international affair. Visitors can expect a blend of traditional and cutting-edge kite designs, along with cultural performances and activities throughout the festival.

The location, Central Pattaya Beach, offers a perfect backdrop for the festivities, providing ample space for both participants and spectators to enjoy the captivating displays. Pattaya International Kite On The Beach 2024 is poised to be a memorable experience, celebrating the joy and wonder of kite flying against the picturesque backdrop of Pattaya’s beautiful coastline.





































