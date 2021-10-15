Pattaya Music Festival plays 4 weekends in Nov., Dec.

Despite still not having secured CCSA approval, posters went up for the Pattaya Music Festival, which begins Nov. 5.

Unlike in previous years, the 2021 festival will be spread over four weekends in November and December, all after foreign tourists are expected to be allowed to visit the city without quarantine.







The four-week playbill includes more than 50 artists playing on Pattaya and Jomtien beaches and, for the first time, in Naklua and Koh Larn.

The first weekend of Nov. 5-6 will be exclusive to three stages along Pattaya Beach. Nov. 12-13 will have stages in Jomtien and on Koh Larn’s Nuay Beach.



The December 3-4 shows will play out exclusively at Lan Po Public Park. The Dec. 10-11 finale weekend will have only one stage on Beach and Central roads.

In addition to a battery of virus-control measures, the music festival will prohibit street vendors and hawkers and ban drones from the air above the stages.

































