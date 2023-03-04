‘Pattaya Music Festival 2023’ on the beach kicks off grandly at 3 stages on Friday

Pattaya is celebrating the 4-weekend long ‘Pattaya Music Festival’ with over hundreds of thousands of visitors expected through March.

The first day of the festival took place on three different stages set up along the beach with Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet and city key officials along with the Chonburi governor attending in the opening at the main stage on Friday March 3.







Food and goods stalls lined up along the footpath for music enthusiasts to shop and dine.

Mayor Poramet said this year the city was ready in all aspects to welcome crowds, young and old, to witness one of the greatest events that Pattaya has been organizing for decades.







There were around 20,000 people attending the event on Friday in which the city is expecting about that number if not more to join the festival on each weekend throughout March.

On the first weekend (March 3-4) there will be 3 stages along Pattaya beach (Dusit Hotel, Soi 6, and on the central road.

On the second weekend (March 10-11) a stage will be set up Jomtien Beach between Soi 7-8.

While on the third and fourth weekends (March 17-18 and 24-25) there will only be on stage near the Dusit Hotel.

Poramet said this year the city added wider variety of music and performances for all groups and ages ranging from EDM and 90’s artists to modern performers.

Poramet also said the city hall prepared free buses for people to get in and out of the event zones and enough portable restrooms in the areas.







The mayor said this year mobile phone operators promised to provide better internet signals in all zones. The concerts start at 5 p.m. until midnight and the entry is free.

This year, to mitigate the traffic nightmare that occurs every time the city closes Beach Road, Pattaya makes one-way Second Road two-way from the Dolphin Roundabout to Central Road on March 3-4, 17-18, and 24-25.





Beach Road will be closed those weekends from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. To avoid confusion and accidents, Pattaya traffic police and city hall security will be out with traffic signs, barricades, rubber cones and traffic lights.

The March 10-11 concerts on Jomtien Beach will not see Jomtien Beach Road closed at all, although parking will be banned.

In addition, Pattaya Soi 1 and Soi 2 will be changed those weekends to one-way traffic only, with vehicles on one street going west, the other east. Beach Road access from all other side streets will be blocked and parking for non-residents prohibited.



































