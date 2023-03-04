Thai MP investigated for gambling in parliament building

An investigation is set to be launched into a Member of Parliament (MP), who is alleged to have engaged in illegal gambling activities in his office within the parliament building.

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai has announced that the MP in question will be probed to determine whether he has violated the House’s code of ethics.







The complaint was filed by the Association for the Protection of the Constitution’s Secretary-General, Srisuwan Janya, alleging that the MP had been playing card games for money with three fellow MPs on January 11th.

The petition also claimed that the card game was recorded via a spycam, and the video clip shows a clear image of the accused MP, but the other three MPs’ images were less clear.







Srisuwan stated that the video clip was mailed to him anonymously. He also disclosed that gambling activities had also occurred at the old parliament building, but there was insufficient evidence to take action against any alleged wrongdoers.

Gambling is prohibited in Thailand, and the act also constitutes a criminal offense under the MP ethics law and the Gambling Act.

Chuan, who chairs the House committee on MPs’ ethical conduct, said will decide on the appropriate punishment if the allegation is found to be true. (NNT)



























