Heart-stopping rescue – Dog trapped in car wheel well after being run over in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A rescue team from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation responded to an unusual emergency when a dog was found trapped in the wheel well of a Toyota Vios sedan at a noodle shop in Soi Laplae, East Pattaya, on January 10.

Upon arriving at the scene, rescuers heard the distressed cries of a Thai breed male dog coming from the front wheel well of the car. The dog had become entangled in the car’s wheel well, with its head caught near the wheel. The rescue team immediately set to work using a jack to loosen the wheel nuts and remove the wheel, allowing the dog to be freed. Miraculously, the dog was not injured and immediately ran off into the nearby forest.



According to Apisek Iam-on, a volunteer rescuer with the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, the car owner had been dining at the noodle shop when the incident occurred. After finishing his meal, he reversed his car and heard a strange noise, followed by the sounds of the dog’s cries. Upon checking, he found the dog trapped in the wheel well and quickly called the rescue team for help.

Rescuers speculated that the dog had been lying under the car and was accidentally run over as the car reversed, causing it to become trapped in the wheel well. The entire rescue operation took about 15 minutes. Fortunately, the dog was unharmed and ran off after being freed.







































