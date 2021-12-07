Pattaya mayor wants more beach events

By Pattaya Mail
0
273
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome expresses his wish to organize more outdoor events on Pattaya’s beaches.

Pattaya’s rebuilt beaches are ideal space for outdoor events and Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome hopes the city draws more of them.

Recent music and fireworks festivals, plus the upcoming Coffee on the Beach, show that Pattaya and Jomtien beaches can host large events and large numbers of people.



The mayor boasted to reporters that Jomtien Beach, once rebuilt to 300,000 sq. meters, will be one of the largest outdoor exhibition spaces in the world.

For the record, Praia do Cassino Beach in Brazil, at 193 kilometers long, is the world’s biggest. Jomtien in roughly 3.5 kilometers long.


Pattaya Beach at dusk is absolutely gorgeous.

International Fireworks Festivals have been organized on Pattaya’s beaches.



The Kite Festival last month drew thousands of people to Pattaya Beach.

International Jetski competitions have been held in Pattaya for decades.



The ongoing Pattaya Music festivals are organized at different venues on Pattaya, Jomtien, Koh Larn and Naklua beaches.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR