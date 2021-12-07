Pattaya mayor wants more beach events

Pattaya’s rebuilt beaches are ideal space for outdoor events and Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome hopes the city draws more of them.

Recent music and fireworks festivals, plus the upcoming Coffee on the Beach, show that Pattaya and Jomtien beaches can host large events and large numbers of people.







The mayor boasted to reporters that Jomtien Beach, once rebuilt to 300,000 sq. meters, will be one of the largest outdoor exhibition spaces in the world.

For the record, Praia do Cassino Beach in Brazil, at 193 kilometers long, is the world’s biggest. Jomtien in roughly 3.5 kilometers long.













































