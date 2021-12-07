Unhappy New Year ahead for Pattaya bars without restaurant licenses

Pattaya bars with restaurant licenses will have a happy new year. For every place else, it’s wait until next year.

The city’s nightlife took a major step back toward normalcy last week with Chonburi’s decision to allow alcohol sales in certified restaurants. While licenses are cheap and easy to get, straight up nightclubs, go-go bars and beer bars may have to remain closed until at least mid-January.







One of those beer bar owners named Sangduan in Wong Amat said getting the required certifications and licenses likely would cost her 100,000 baht in upgrades and new facilities. So she’s not going to bother.

She just hopes there’s no further delay from the approved Jan. 16 reopening for bars and clubs.







































