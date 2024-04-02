Pattaya Mayor reviews police performance in run-up to Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet together with Chaiyarat Rakthong, Chairman of the Inspection and Monitoring Committee for Police Administration chaired a meeting at Pattaya City Hall, on March 28, to review the operations of Pattaya City police across key areas, including, crime prevention, investigation, traffic management, and investigations.







Mayor Poramet and committee members provided insightful recommendations to further elevate the police station’s effectiveness. The efficacy of inspection visits to service points and the strategic deployment of checkpoints were thoroughly discussed. These measures play a crucial role in maintaining order and security within the city.

With the upcoming Songkran festival, known for its heightened risks, the meeting addressed the distribution of basic law enforcement equipment to ensure public safety during this seven-day celebration. The on-going campaign emphasizes road safety and aims to reduce accidents. Notably, the distribution of helmets emerged as a critical component of this initiative.







Emphasis was placed on bridging the gap between law enforcement agencies and the public. Community engagement was highlighted as a powerful tool in maintaining safety and security. Mayor Poramet reaffirmed the city’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the well-being of both residents and tourists.































