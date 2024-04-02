Pattaya strengthens diplomatic ties with French embassy

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet played host to a French diplomatic mission led by H.E. Mr. Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, the French Ambassador to Thailand on April 1, to reinforce diplomatic ties and explore avenues for future collaboration across various sectors.

Discussions centred around several pivotal areas, including Pattaya’s infrastructure, transportation projects, and educational cooperation, notably focusing on the development of the French International School in Pattaya (EFIB). Additionally, community welfare initiatives and collaboration with law enforcement agencies were highlighted during the deliberations.







Mayor Poramet provided updates on the monorail project, a significant undertaking aimed at enhancing public transportation connectivity within the city. The project, currently undergoing environmental impact assessments (EIA), aims to streamline transportation infrastructure, with plans to integrate a Monorail system linking to high-speed rail projects connecting three major airports in the region.

Furthermore, Pattaya City officials emphasized their collaboration with prominent French community associations, focusing on initiatives to bolster safety and security measures for both tourists and residents. On-going efforts include the promotion of tourism and the development of digital platforms for tourism information dissemination and complaint management.







In the realm of education, Pattaya expressed its commitment to facilitating cooperation efforts regarding the Ecole Française Internationale de Pattaya (EFIP), located in the Huay Yai Subdistrict Municipality area.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing optimism about future collaborations and reiterating their dedication to strengthening bilateral relations between Thailand and France, underscoring the mutual benefits derived from such partnerships.































