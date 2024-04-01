PM focuses on economic stimulation and Myanmar refugees in interview with France 24







Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin had an interview with France 24, a French state-owned international news television network, on the Thai Government’s economic policies, which focus on putting in place economic stimulus packages, while setting up the longer-term plans, such as promotion of inward foreign direct investment from various countries.







The Prime Minister also mentioned his meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron during his official visit to France in early March. To him, President Macron has a great vision and cares so much about the world. They had also a chance to talk about the 300-year relations between Thailand and France, as France has been one of Thailand’s longest trading partners. President Macron also supported exemption of Schengen visa for Thai nationals. The two leaders discussed preparation for a meeting on cross-border investment between businessmen of both countries. The delegation of Thai corporations will travel to France in mid-May to meet with the French counterparts.







The Prime Minister also disclosed the Government’s policy to ban recreational cannabis, and stated that legalizing cannabis has posed negative repercussion to the Thai people rather than to the economy as a whole.

On a question whether he was worried to be overthrown by a coup just like several Thai Prime Ministers in the past, the Prime Minister stated that he was not worried for things that he could not control. Instead, he has focused more on what he has the control, and learnt from the mistakes by the previous Governments. He also believed that the future of Thailand would become more democratic, otherwise he would not be here.







When asked about Thailand’s humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, the Prime Minister disclosed that if there were people who need help Thailand would help them. At present, there are already a couple of thousands of Myanmar refugees in Thailand. In January, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi had an unofficial meeting here. Thailand has unofficially been asked to help out in playing a middleman between the conflicting parties. According to the Prime Minister, Thailand should focus on what role it can play so that the situation does not escalate into full civil war. (PRD)































