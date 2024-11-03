Pattaya Mayor launches initiative to reclaim beach space for tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with key officials inspected the progress of the “Better Pattaya Bay” initiative at Pattaya Beach. The mission aims to organize the area by managing the placement of speedboats, jet skis, and banana boats that have been cluttering the beach and hindering tourists from enjoying the water.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that this initiative is vital as Pattaya approaches its peak tourist season. With tourism rebounding significantly, a large influx of visitors is expected, making water safety paramount. Currently, there are no designated areas for jet skis to pick up passengers, leading operators to accept riders along the entire 2.7 km stretch of beach from North Pattaya to South Pattaya.



To improve the situation, Pattaya officials are collaborating with the Marine Disaster Prevention Unit and the Marine Department to regulate the movement and docking of boats in the area. Tourists will only be allowed to board speedboats at designated points in North Pattaya and South Pattaya, and jet skis are prohibited from approaching the shoreline within 200 meters. This measure is aimed at creating a safer and more organized beach experience for visitors, in line with the Pattaya Model for public safety.

Mayor Poramet added that these regulations took effect on November 1. During today’s inspection, the beach atmosphere was reportedly orderly, with most jet ski operators complying. However, some violations were noted. Initially, offenders will be warned, but repeated infractions may result in legal consequences, including potential revocation of licenses by the relevant authorities.







































