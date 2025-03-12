Trouble from Different Backgrounds – Rising clashes among foreign tourists in Pattaya raise concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a growing trend that has left locals questioning the quality of tourists visiting the city, another clash between foreign tourists was reported on the morning of March 12 in Jomtien. The incident occurred in the Dong Tan Beach area, where a violent altercation broke out between two foreign groups.

Local authorities, including the Pattaya City Patrol and the Jomtien District Civic Guard, intervened quickly to break up the dispute. The two individuals involved in the incident were detained and taken to the Dong Tan Police Station for further legal action.







Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman on an Xmax scooter attempting to flee from the scene, with local officers unable to catch up. One local bystander commented, “Every day, Pattaya sees tourists fighting. Why come here to fight? Just enjoy your time here!”

The frequent clashes involving foreign tourists are becoming a growing concern for locals. “You can always expect disagreements between people from different backgrounds, but it’s a shame to see this happen more often,” said another local resident. “We hope they realize that they’re here to enjoy themselves, not create trouble. It’s dangerous for everyone.”



Concerns about the rising number of violent incidents among foreign tourists in Pattaya have led locals to express their frustration on social media and during public gatherings. One local suggested, “Watch out for the crossfire, it could happen to anyone.”

The authorities have reassured residents that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure safety and maintain peace in the popular tourist destination. The growing number of incidents has prompted many to question whether Pattaya’s reputation as a prime tourist destination is being compromised by the actions of a few unruly visitors.























