Pattaya City grilled on non-functioning pedestrian crossing lights on North Road

Yodchai Pueangporn, newly elected MP of the Move Forward Party met with Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai to discuss the long-standing issue of malfunctioning traffic lights at the Dolphin Roundabout on the north Pattaya road.

The meeting, held on June 2, was prompted by numerous complaints submitted through the online complaint platform, TraffyFondue. The main concern raised by the public was the non-operational pedestrian crossing signals near Terminal 21 Pattaya, which has been a persistent problem.







During the meeting, Representative Yodchai expressed his deep concern about the situation, emphasizing the crucial role pedestrian lights play in ensuring pedestrian safety and convenience. He noted that pedestrians at this particular crossing are required to press a button and wait for the lights to change before crossing the road. The absence of functioning lights at such a busy location, visited by residents and tourists day and night, has resulted in significant inconvenience and potential hazards.







Responding to these concerns, Deputy Mayor Manot clarified that the pedestrian lights were initially installed before Terminal 21 Pattaya opened. However, the mall’s popularity led to a significant increase in pedestrian traffic, causing congestion around the roundabout. To address this issue, a decision was made to temporary close the pedestrian lights. Currently, city authorities are doing a feasibility study to move the crossing to a new and more suitable location in order to achieve smoother traffic flow and enhance pedestrian safety.







Deputy Mayor Manot assured Pattaya’s residents and visitors that the closure of the pedestrian lights is temporary and that authorities are fully committed to resolving the issue. Once the necessary measures, including the relocation of the pedestrian crossing, are completed, the lights will be promptly reactivated. He appealed to the understanding and patience of the local community, urging cooperation during this transitional period for the overall benefit of the city’s traffic management and pedestrian safety.















