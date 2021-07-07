Pattaya mayor claims no ability to help entertainment industry

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
318
Pattaya’s mayor recently acknowledged that bar, entertainment, hospitality and tourism workers have received inadequate aid and compensation, but said there’s nothing he can do.

Pattaya’s mayor said he is powerless to reopen the city’s bars and entertainment venues as the decision lies with the central government.

Responding to critics who claim the mayor isn’t doing enough to help the devastated entertainment industry, Sonthaya Kunplome said July 6 that the city must comply with orders and policies set by the government and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.



The coronavirus situation in Pattaya remains severe and requires clear, safe measures for residents and tourists.

Sonthaya acknowledged that bar, entertainment, hospitality and tourism workers have received inadequate aid and compensation, but said there’s nothing he can do.

Chonburi on Wednesday reported 262 new Covid-19 cases with 58 in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.

Homeless people on Pattaya streets have increased.

Pattaya Beach Road used to be colorful at night. But nowadays it’s completely quiet beginning at 8 p.m.



Some bar workers remain in Pattaya, anxiously waiting for reopening.
The abandoned Hot Tuna Bar on Walking Street, South Pattaya.

Many unemployed people are forced to receive food and water donated by generous people.
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome explained how Pattaya must comply with orders and policies set by the government and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR