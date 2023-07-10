Pattaya Mayor ‘Beer’ Ngamphichet joins students for heartwarming birthday celebration

Pattaya, Thailand – In an unexpected and heartwarming event, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, fondly known as ‘Beer’ accompanied by his team of administrators, deputy mayors, and members of the Pattaya Municipal Council, made a special appearance at Pattaya School No. 11 for a delightful birthday celebration on July 7.

The visiting city officials interacted with the students, listening to their thoughts and concerns about their education, and shared a meal together. Mayor Poramet seized the moment to assess the quality of the school’s lunch program and identifying potential areas for improvement.







What made the occasion even more extraordinary was its coincidence with the birthdays of several students. To their sheer surprise and delight, the officials had meticulously organized a memorable birthday celebration, complete with a beautiful cake and meaningful gifts, to mark this special day for the students. The atmosphere buzzed with joy and camaraderie as both officials and students exchanged stories, laughter, and relished in a delectable meal.

Mayor Poramet reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to cultivating a nurturing and inclusive environment for the students, underscoring the significance of their development and their role in shaping a brighter future for the entire community.



























