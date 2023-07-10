The National Village and Urban Community Fund Office is moving forward with its goal to develop Thailand’s grassroots economy by implementing Bio-Technology, Culture, and Green Technology (BCG) models towards a sustainable economy.

Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Thatchayanat Jianthanatkanon, as representative for the Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai, presided over the opening ceremony for an event organized under the Grassroots Economy Development Initiative for Strong and Sustainable Community. The event took place at Udon Thani City Hall in Udon Thani province, with Udon Thani governor Wanchai Kongkasem and other officials in attendance.







During the event, the secretary stressed the significance of developing Thailand through the BCG model to cover all areas, especially agriculture and livestock. He also emphasized the drive to improve the agricultural and livestock sectors in order to achieve high quality, efficiency and value while maintaining balance, quality and sustainability, in line with the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy.



One such initiative is a program that provides the opportunity for farmers to raise cattle by providing loans for purchasing livestock with no interest. Under this program, farmers can establish rooted products with local identity and culture, thereby boosting production efficiency. These premium agricultural goods and safe agriculture practices have the potential to improve the quality, safety and standards of local food, enhancing market competitiveness in the domestic and international community.







The event, currently in its 13th edition, brought together members of the Community and Village Fund from six provinces comprising Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani and Bueng Kan. The event included a business-matching session, exhibits, and seminars where experts shared their expertise and experiences with participants. (NNT)

















