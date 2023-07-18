‘Tropical Storm Talim’ to affect Pattaya and Eastern provinces July 18-20

Reported at 4.00 p.m. on 17 July, severe tropical storm Talim over the upper South China Sea was due 100 km southeast of Zhanjiang City, Guangdong, China or latitude 20.9 degrees north, longitude 111.5 degrees east. With sustained wind of about 110 km/hr, it moves west-northwest at a speed of 15 km/hr and tends to develop into a typhoon. By 18 and 19 July, it is forecast to make landfall over Guangdong at night of 17 July before passing southern China and upper Vietnam, respectively.







In addition, from 18 to 20 July, the strong monsoon trough will move down to the North, the Northeast and the upper Central. Meanwhile, the strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South of Thailand and the Gulf. More rains are likely across the country while isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South regions. People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways and lowlands and take more caution in thundershowers.







Affected areas are as followings:

18 July 2023

North: Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Samut Sakhon.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong,

Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.







19-20 July 2023

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,

Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya including Bangkok and its vicinity.







East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong,

Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The strong wind forces the waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand 2-4 meters high and thundershowers more than 4 meters. In the lower Gulf, waves are about 2 meters high and thundershowers more than 2 meters high. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, ships keep ashore.























