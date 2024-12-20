Pattaya launches milk promotion program for children with special needs to support development and health

PATTAYA, Thailand – Winai Inpitak, Mayor of Nongprue Municipality, East Pattaya, presided over the opening of a training program promoting milk consumption for the health of children with special needs on December 19.

The term “children with special needs” refers to children who require extra care and assistance beyond regular methods in daily life, learning, and social integration. These children are provided tailored support to develop to their full potential. Although the development of special needs children may progress more slowly compared to their peers, with time, they can still develop their abilities. Their developmental behaviors may differ based on the challenges they face.







As such, it is essential to support and rehabilitate their potential, including promoting development through milk consumption, which contains all five essential food groups. Milk provides proteins that help build tissues, blood, and bones, along with essential minerals like calcium, which is vital for bone and dental health.

For children who are allergic to cow’s milk or lactose intolerant, soy milk is an effective alternative. Soy milk is rich in protein, calcium, unsaturated fats, and free from cholesterol. The protein in soybeans helps lower overall cholesterol levels and reduce harmful LDL cholesterol, thereby preventing plaque build-up in blood vessels, which can contribute to heart disease.

The objective of today’s project is to provide education and support to 120 participants, including parents and children with special needs. The program includes training sessions for parents on how to manage children with special needs as they approach adolescence, with expert speakers from Chonburi Province leading the sessions.







































