Bangkok and Pattaya will have cool mornings with temperature drop of 1-2°C

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has reported a drop in temperature of 1-3°C in Thailand’s upper regions, accompanied by strong winds. Northeastern and northern regions will experience cool to cold weather, while the central, eastern, and upper southern regions, including Bangkok and Pattaya, will have cool mornings with a temperature drop of 1-2°C.

The 24-hour weather forecast reveals that a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China has already reached the northeastern region and is expected to cover more of upper Thailand. This will lead to a temperature drop of 1-3°C with strong winds in these areas. Northeastern and northern regions will be cool to cold, while the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern and upper southern regions, will have cool mornings.



Mountainous areas and peaks will experience cold to very cold weather, with frost in some locations. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health during the cold conditions and to be cautious of potential fire hazards due to dry and windy weather.

The northeastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region remains moderate, causing isolated thunderstorms in the lower southern region. Moderate waves are expected in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with waves in the lower Gulf reaching heights of approximately 2 meters, 1-2 meters in the upper Gulf, and about 1 meter in the Andaman Sea.







Offshore, waves may exceed 1 meter, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 meters. Mariners are advised to navigate carefully and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

For Bangkok and surrounding areas, the morning will be cool with strong winds, and temperatures will drop by 1-2°C. The minimum temperature will range from 21-23°C, while the maximum will be 31-33°C. (TNA)

































