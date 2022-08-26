Death penalty upheld for Thai ex-deputy minister guilty of murder

The Appeal Court upheld the death penalty on former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn who was found guilty of murdering a billionaire before staging a car accident to conceal the crime.

The Phra Khanong Criminal Court read the ruling of the Appeal Court for Banyin who was also a veteran representative of Nakhon Sawan province. Earlier he was found guilty of premeditated murder and murder to conceal his other crime.







The victim was construction tycoon Chuwong Sae Tang. He was found dead in the front passenger seat of a black luxury vehicle that Banyin drove. The vehicle hit a tree on Chalerm Prakiat Rama IX Road in Prawet district of Bangkok on June 26, 2015.

His wife Sirirat Sae Tang and public prosecutors filed the lawsuit against Banyin as they doubted Chuwong was killed in the staged traffic accident. It was revealed later that Chuwong was killed earlier because his head was hit with a hard object.







The plaintiffs and Chuwong’s relatives also found that documents had been forged to transfer shares worth 30 million baht and 228 million baht on two separate occasions to other people who were not relatives. It was believed that the share recipients had relationships with Banyin and Banyin apparently wanted to conceal the share theft.

The Appeal Court upheld the Court of First Instance’s ruling that Banyin was guilty of premeditated murder and murder to conceal the other crime. The death sentence on Banyin was maintained. (TNA)

































