Pattaya-Koh Larn Island pier repairs to stretch into 2023

Repairs to Koh Larn’s busiest pier aren’t expected to be completed until next year.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome inspected the ongoing refurbishment of the Tawan Beach Pier March 14.

The 25-year-old jetty was severely dilapidated, even though it handled more than 10,000 people a day before the coronavirus pandemic. Safety of those traversing the pier became a critical issue, with a complete overhaul ordered.



The pier’s foundation, walkway, roof and railings all are being upgraded or replaced. The work will last into next year, Sonthaya said.

About 60% of Koh Larn’s tourists pass through the Tawan Beach Pier, with the rest using the Front Pier.





































