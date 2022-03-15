Yadana shareholders raise stakes as ‘Total’ pulls out to ensure Thailand-Myanmar energy security

PTT Exploration and Production PCL (PTTEP) said other shareholders raised their stakes in the Yadana gas production project in Myanmar to ensure energy security in Thailand and Myanmar after Total Energies decided to withdraw from it.



The Yadana project produces 770 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. Of the output, 220 million cubic feet are used to generate electricity in Myanmar and the rest are supplied to 12 power plants in Thailand which generate electricity for 11 million people in the western region and parts of the central plain. The Yadana project serves 11% of Thailand’s natural gas demand.







PTTEP’s decision to become the operator of the Yadana project will take effect on July 20.

Total Energies has a 31.23% shareholding. Under the Production Operating Agreement (POA) of the project, the stake of Total Energies will be distributed free of charge to other co-investors in the project according to their shareholding proportions.



Consequently, PTTEP International Co’s shareholding will rise to 37.0842% from 25.55%. Chevron’s Unocal Myanmar Offshore Co will become the major shareholder with a 41.1016% stake, up from 28.26%. Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) will have a 21.8142% shareholding, up from 15% after Total Energies stops its roles as a co-investor and the operator. (TNA)

































