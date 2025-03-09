Pattaya kicks off summer with the Pattaya Music Festival 2025 – Sound on the Sand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The highly anticipated Pattaya Music Festival 2025, dubbed “Sound on the Sand,” officially launched on the beautiful shores of Pattaya Beach on March 7. In collaboration with the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization and various partners, the festival promises an exciting month-long celebration throughout March. The opening night was graced by esteemed guests, including Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong and Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, as well as other notable figures from government and tourism sectors.







The festival is one of Pattaya’s signature annual events, aimed at boosting the local economy and promoting tourism in Pattaya and Thailand. Featuring over 50 renowned artists across multiple genres, the event brings together both Thai and international artists to perform at Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach, and Koh Larn. This musical extravaganza is designed to bring joy to both locals and tourists, reinforcing Pattaya’s reputation as a year-round destination for everyone, as captured by the slogan “Pattaya: Fun for All Ages, Every Day.”

The Pattaya Music Festival 2025 will span three weekends in March, with performances taking place on three stages: the main Pattaya Central stage, Soi 6, and Dusit Pattaya North Beach. The first week kicks off from March 7-8 at Pattaya Beach. The second week will be held on March 14-15 at Jomtien Beach, and the final week wraps up on March 21-22 at Lan Pho Naklua Park. In addition, the festival will also be taking place on Koh Larn on Saturday, March 22.



More than 50 top Thai artists will be performing, including Nont Tanont, PERSES, Taitosmith, Bodyslam, BOWKYLION, TILLY BIRDS, FELLOW FELLOW, WHAL & DOLPH, ANATOMY RABBIT, SAFE PLANET, SLAPKISS, MIRRR, 1 MILL, Tattoo Colour, BIG ASS, and PAPER PLANES. Best of all, the festival is free for all attendees!









































