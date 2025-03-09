Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach playground gets a fresh makeover

PATTAYA, Thailand – The artificial grass at the playground along Jomtien Beach has been fully restored, making it a family-friendly spot once again. The Parks and Environment Office, following orders from the Mayor, quickly addressed public complaints about the worn-out surface, ensuring the area is back to its former beauty.







Local citizens have shared their thoughts, with one parent commenting, “This is the best playground in Pattaya, my son loves it!” Others suggested improvements, such as addressing the zebra crossing issue near the café, which causes traffic jams when people stop just to take photos. Some have also expressed a desire for more playgrounds, saying, “It would be great to have playground zones at South, Central, and North Pattaya beaches as well.”

The authorities are committed to continuing improvements, ensuring the city is always developing and enhancing its spaces for the enjoyment of everyone.





























