Pattaya Police ensure orderly motorcycle taxi services during the Music Festival in March

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s traffic police convened a meeting to discuss the organization of public motorcycle taxis in preparation for the Pattaya Music Festival 2025 on the three weekends. Over 20 motorcycle taxi operators joined the discussion.

The focus of the meeting was on the expected road closures during the festival, which may impact the operations of motorcycle taxis, especially as certain roads will be restricted to emergency lanes only.

Traffic Inspector, Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupon Nimsuwan emphasized the importance of adhering to parking regulations and preventing illegal parking or clustering of motorcycles in restricted areas.







To maintain order, over 110 officers will be deployed, and strict checks will be carried out to ensure that motorcycle taxi operators have valid licenses and are charging proper fares. Measures will also be taken to prevent unregistered motorcycle taxis from operating or overcharging passengers.

Deputy Superintendent, Pol. Lt. Col. Sirivat Kachamat reminded riders to remain vigilant and avoid conflicts with passengers or other road users, as any disputes or incidents could negatively impact Pattaya’s tourism reputation. He urged everyone to cooperate with the police and report any issues promptly.





























