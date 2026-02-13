Special operation uncovers illegal karaoke venue exploiting a minor in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A special operations unit from the Department of Provincial Administration has launched Operation “Bar 31”, raiding an illegal karaoke venue in the Naklua area of Pattaya and uncovering serious offenses involving the exploitation of a minor, officials announced.

During the inspection, authorities found that the karaoke shop was operating without a legal license to run an entertainment venue. Inside, five female workers were providing services, including one underage individual. Investigators determined that the shop owners—a married couple—were allegedly aware of and benefited from prostitution activities taking place at the premises.







Based on the findings, officials filed multiple charges against the owners, including operating an unlicensed entertainment venue, selling alcoholic beverages beyond legal hours, facilitating prostitution, and human trafficking involving a minor under Thai law. Additional charges relate to violations of labor laws that prohibit employing minors in entertainment venues that serve alcohol or provide inappropriate services.

The rescued victim has been placed under protective care and will enter Thailand’s National Referral Mechanism for screening and assistance by a multidisciplinary team, before receiving further support through provincial social development authorities.



Authorities will also propose to the Chonburi governor that the venue be ordered closed for five years, in line with applicable administrative orders.

Deputy Director-General Ranrong Thipsiri stressed that human trafficking remains a serious national issue and urged entertainment operators to act responsibly and comply strictly with the law. He also called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspected trafficking activities.



































