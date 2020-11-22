Pattaya International Ladies and Human Help Network host Charity Christmas market

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
Pattaya tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai welcomes everyone to the event and urges people to spend for charity.

Two Pattaya charities joined with the Diana Garden Resort to host a Christmas market to raise funds for underprivileged children.



Pattaya tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai opened the Nov. 21 market with Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, and Diana Group Managing Director Sopin Thappajug.

For as little as 100 baht, you can give kids a Christmas bag of treats.

Cosponsored by the Pattaya International Ladies Club, the market offered clothing, accessories, food and other items to be given as holiday gifts or to decorate for the festive season. The indoor event featured about 40 booths.


There also were entertaining activities for children, a photo booth and painting on bags for charity organized by the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard Pattaya and staff of the HHNFT.

Pattaya Blatt’s Elfi Seitz and HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda harken back to their youth by sitting on Santa’s lap and whispering to him what they want for Christmas.

Moreover, there were booths for games with many prizes. All proceeds will be used to support charitable works and the educational development of HHNFT for the benefit of children and youths.

Children and care-givers gather around the Christmas tree.



Pattaya’s most beautiful and benevolent women proudly show off their traditional, handmade baskets and handbags.
Children always have fun around Christmas time.

Sue K and Elfi lure Santa over to the Pattaya Mail booth.
Rattanachai Sutidechanai and Sopin Thappajug applaud the cherubic voices of the young HHNFT choir.


