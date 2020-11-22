Pattaya International Ladies and Human Help Network host Charity Christmas market

Two Pattaya charities joined with the Diana Garden Resort to host a Christmas market to raise funds for underprivileged children.







Pattaya tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai opened the Nov. 21 market with Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, and Diana Group Managing Director Sopin Thappajug.

Cosponsored by the Pattaya International Ladies Club, the market offered clothing, accessories, food and other items to be given as holiday gifts or to decorate for the festive season. The indoor event featured about 40 booths.





There also were entertaining activities for children, a photo booth and painting on bags for charity organized by the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard Pattaya and staff of the HHNFT.

Moreover, there were booths for games with many prizes. All proceeds will be used to support charitable works and the educational development of HHNFT for the benefit of children and youths.









