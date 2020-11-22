British expat soothes Lopburi monkeys with music

A British expat has found a way to calm the fierce monkeys of Lopburi: Serenade them with piano music.







Paul Barton, 59, brought his piano to a building that had been taken over by wild monkeys near Phra Prang Sam Yot in Tha Hin Subdistrict of Muang Lopburi Nov. 20 at the request of a nearby auto parts shop.

The monkey pack was a mix of playful, fierce and scared animals, but the piano tunes soothed the savage beast to the point that some fell asleep.





Barton previously has used his talented fingers to calm elephants, which he said were easier to soothe. To calm monkeys, songs must be played for a longer time with no outside distractions.

A longtime Bangkok resident, Barton is well-known for playing piano for sick, blind and retired elephants in wildlife sanctuaries in Thailand.



