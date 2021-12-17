Pattaya Immigration quiet after tumultuous week.

The Jomtien headquarters of Chonburi immigration police was almost deserted today, Friday, after an overcrowded and sweat-stained few days which saw thousands of overseas visitors and expats arriving at the bureau in Soi 5.







Officers said that the end of the fingerprint registration of guest workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos had helped to reduce the throngs. Christmas is not a public holiday in Thailand, but all visitors are reminded that all immigration offices will be closed Friday December 31 and Monday January 3 as well as all weekends.





























