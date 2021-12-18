Heavy rain and flash flood warnings for Thailand’s lower southern provinces Dec 17-18

The Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain and flash flood warnings for the lower southern provinces from December 17 to 18, 2021.

According to the department, an active low-pressure cell over Malaysia causes isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the lower South. People should be cautious of the severe conditions that could result in overflows and flash floods.







Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang, and Satun are among the provinces affected by the severe weather on December 17. On December 18, areas in the provinces of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang, and Satun will be affected.



The department also warned people in these areas to prepare for inshore surges and advised small ships to stay ashore, especially in the lower upper gulf areas where waves could be 2-3 meters high. All ships should proceed with caution and stay away from thundershowers.







For more information, please visit The Meteorological Department’s website at http://www.tmd.go.th or call 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182. (NNT)



























