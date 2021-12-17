Online auction of Thai elephant tusks starts at 25 million baht

The Chang Thongkhum elephant conservation center in MahaSarakham province will put a pair of elephant tusks up for online auction with the starting price of 25 million baht.

ThanabadeePromsook, chairman of Chang Thongkhum (Thailand) Co, said the pair of tusks belonged to a male elephant, PhlaiBoonchai, which died at the age of 51 last month. The tusks are 37 centimeters in circumference and 189cm long.







According to him, proceeds will fund the construction of an elephant hospital, the expansion of elephants’ stables and grass cultivation and the purchase of elephants from the owners who do not want to keep them. Proceeds will also be spent on elephant care which costs more than 50,000 baht a month as well as the treatment of ill and old elephants.

Interested parties can contact Mr. Thanabadee at tel. 093-686-9016 for more information.



The elephant conservation center was founded in 2007. It takes care of 22 elephants including about 10 elephants that live at the center. The animals do not have to work or perform. Its staff feed them and let them exercise for their good health. (TNA)

































