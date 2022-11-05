Chiang Rai asks public to avoid flying lanterns close to airport during Loy Krathong festival

Chiang Rai International Airport is asking both locals and tourists to refrain from flying lanterns close to the airport this upcoming Loy Krathong festival for aviation safety.

Chiang Rai airport’s general manager Squadron Leader Somchanok Tiamtiabrat said the airport is asking for cooperation from the general public to refrain from releasing dangerous items into the air from November 7th to 9th. These items include sky lanterns, rockets, fireworks, and balloons.







The pointing of laser beams onto the aircraft and the use of aerial drones are also considered hazardous, particularly inside Air Navigation Safety Zones, which are generally the airspace above the airport itself and surrounding areas.

According to the law, people who release dangerous items into the air or engage in hazardous activities inside Air Navigation Safety Zones can face up to 5 years in prison, or up to 200,000 baht in fines, or both. (NNT)





































