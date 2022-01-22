Pattaya hotel chief relieved with Covid-19 relaxed restrictions

Pattaya hoteliers expressed relief after the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration rolled back coronavirus restrictions to what they were a month ago.

Phisut Sae-khu, president of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said he was pleased that the CCSA so quickly stepped back from the restrictive measures aimed at the coronavirus omicron variant, which has turned out to be not as serious as feared.







While cases skyrocketed, the number of hospitalizations and deaths remained relatively low and the CCSA admitted the outbreak remains under control.

As a result, things go back to what they were before the clampdown Dec. 21: The Test & Go and sandbox tourist-entry schemes resume and restaurants again can sell alcohol until 11 p.m.



Phisut said that after Test & Go and the Chonburi sandbox were suspended last month, tourist arrivals in the area plummeted to about 100 a day from 500 a day previously.

Restaurants also closed because being allowed to sell alcoholic beverages only until 11 p.m. wasn’t worth it financially. Pattaya’s tourism industry should now resume its slow upward trajectory, Phisut predicted.































