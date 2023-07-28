Pattaya hotel bookings lag as Thai tourists choose overseas travel

Pattaya, Thailand – The Thai government’s decision to include July 31 in the public holiday calendar, creating a 6-day long holiday period from July 28 to August 2, did not bring the expected boost to Pattaya’s hotel bookings. Despite the extended break, hotel occupancy rates in the popular tourist destination remained lackluster as the majority of domestic travelers chose to venture abroad or return to their hometowns, leaving local hoteliers facing a subdued demand for accommodations.







Sanphet Suphabuansathien, President of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter (THAe), stated that the 6-day holiday period failed to meet expectations in terms of driving hotel bookings in Pattaya. While there was a modest surge in bookings during the initial days, particularly on July 28 and 29, with hotel occupancy reaching 80%, the momentum did not extend beyond these dates.

A notable shift in domestic tourism behavior has emerged post the COVID-19 pandemic, where travelers now prefer shorter getaways instead of long-term trips. This trend is particularly prominent among Thai tourists hailing from the northern and northeastern regions, as well as Bangkok – the primary market for Pattaya tourism. With nearby destinations like Pattaya offering convenience and ease of travel, these regions have become popular choices for short vacations.







Sanphet emphasized that Pattaya is currently not the top pick for Thai tourists seeking domestic travel options. Instead, many of them have seized the opportunity to explore overseas destinations or return to their hometowns to reunite with family during the extended holiday. This shift in preference, coupled with changing booking patterns, wherein travelers now opt for last-minute reservations, contributed to the relatively low number of advance hotel bookings during the 6-day break.

Adding to the challenges faced by Pattaya’s tourism industry is the dependency on European tourists, who traditionally form a significant portion of the city’s visitors. However, the prevailing trend among European travelers is to opt for short-haul destinations like Turkey and Egypt, rather than undertaking long-haul flights to Thailand. Consequently, this has impacted the number of European tourists arriving in Thailand, including Pattaya.























