Full steam ahead on immigration comforts

Pattaya, Thailand – The six-day national holiday has not slowed the building of a second air conditioned room in the former Jomtien headquarters of Chonburi provincial immigration. When competed next month, the improvements will abolish the waiting under a hot sun which has long faced customers.







All immigration bureaux in Thailand are closed July 28 to August 2 and reopen Thursday August 3 at 8.30 a.m. Foreigners with business at immigration during the period of closure should turn up on the first day of opening. There is no financial penalty for customers on that specific category. Some functions, such as 90 day residence reports, can be separately completed online after registration.

















