Pit bull tragically dies after viciously attacking man and woman

Pattaya, Thailand – A terrifying incident unfolded at approximately 2 p.m. on July 26 when an aggressive pit bull attacked residents in front of their homes near Wang Hin Soi 5, Surasak Sub-district. Sriracha Police swiftly responded to distress calls and dispatched the local rescue team to the scene.

Upon arrival, the first responders found two individuals injured from the pit bull’s rampage. The first victim, identified as 73-year-old Wisit Sonthayaphilat, endured bites below his left eyebrow and right pinky finger. The second victim, an elderly woman, had already been taken to the hospital by residents after being knocked down and injured by the aggressive dog.







Siripong, a 56-year-old tofu vendor who witnessed the incident while selling his food along Soi 5, recounted the horrifying scene. According to him, the brown and white pit bull suddenly burst out from inside a nearby house and began attacking innocent passersby. The elderly woman fell victim to the dog’s unprovoked aggression, knocking her to the ground where the dog continued to maul her. Wisit, who happened to be passing by at that moment, bravely attempted to intervene but was also attacked by the frenzied dog.







As the situation spiraled out of control, the dog’s owner rushed to the scene in an attempt to gain control over the aggressive animal. Unfortunately, the pit bull’s extreme agitation made it challenging for the owner to subdue it effectively. As a last resort, the owner used a leash to secure the dog’s mouth, but tragically, the dog lost its life due to asphyxiation during the incident.

Immediately after the attack, the injured victims received prompt medical attention and first aid from the rescue personnel before being transported to Phyathai Sriracha Hospital for further treatment and care.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Wisit shared his account of the terrifying incident, recounting how he was merely passing by the area when he saw the dog attacking the elderly lady. In his attempt to help her, the pit bull lunged at him. His instinctive efforts to protect himself resulted in painful injuries to his face and hand.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the factors that led to the pit bull’s aggressive behavior. The dog’s owner is cooperating with the authorities during the ongoing investigation.







Pit bulls, known for their strength and power, require responsible ownership and proper socialization from an early age. Authorities are urging all dog owners to be vigilant and ensure their pets are adequately restrained and trained to prevent potential attacks on people or other animals.

As the investigation continues, the Sriracha Police Station will collaborate with animal welfare organizations and experts to understand the circumstances surrounding the pit bull’s aggressive behavior and the tragic outcome.























