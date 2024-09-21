Pattaya hosts Oktoberfest – Largest German Food & Drink Festival, Sep 20 – Oct 6

PATTAYA, Thailand – Savor the best of German cuisine and a wide selection of international beverages at Pattaya Oktoberfest 2024, the city’s largest German-themed food and drink festival. Running from September 20 to October 6, the event will be held at the beachfront activity area on the G floor of Central Pattaya Shopping Mall, from 5 PM to midnight.

Enjoy a lively seaside atmosphere with traditional German dishes, refreshing drinks, and exciting entertainment. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable celebration!



Stay tuned for more Oktoberfest events at hotels and restaurants across Pattaya throughout September and October.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/travel/pattaya-hosts-oktoberfest-the-largest-german-food-and-drink-festival-in-town-sep-20-oct-6-471967














































