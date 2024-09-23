Khao Kheow Open Zoo posts daily schedule of ‘Moo Deng’; change based on her mood

CHONBURI, Thailand – The Facebook page “Kha Moo and the Gang” shared the daily schedule of “Moo Deng”, a world-famous superstar pigmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sri Racha, Chonburi on September 22. Visitors to the zoo may catch Moo Deng in action—sometimes running around, other times taking a nap, depending on the timing.



Moo Deng’s Schedule:

08:00-09:00 AM: Wakes up for a bath and waits for Mom to eat breakfast.

09:00-10:00 AM: Walks around, showing off before heading to the water for a nap.

10:00-12:30 PM: Takes a nap in the water.

12:30-01:00 PM: Might get up for a stroll or a nap on land.

01:00-01:30 PM: Naps on land.

01:30-02:00 PM: Naps in the water again.

02:00-02:30 PM: Mom gets out of the water for dinner while Moo Deng naps.

02:30-05:30 PM: Mom eats grass while Moo Deng waits, occasionally running a bit, followed by a long nap until evening.

11:00 PM-12:00 AM: Plays with Mom in the water.

01:00-02:00 AM: Drinks milk and playfully disturbs Mom.

02:00-07:00 AM: Sleeps soundly for hours.







Please note: Schedule might change based on Moo Deng’s mood. Expect a waiting time of 10-15 minutes for the performance. We apologize for any inconvenience.

This unique star is sure to keep visitors entertained, whether running or relaxing in the water!

















































