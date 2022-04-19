Pattaya celebrates traditional Songkran ‘Wan Harb’ at Wat Sutthawat Temple

East Pattaya residents celebrated Songkran the old-fashioned way, carrying offerings on shoulder poles to a local temple.

Nongprue residents and visitors celebrated Wan Harb by parading to Wat Sutthawat Temple April 16, attracting shutterbugs who posted colorful images of the celebrations to social media.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak, who participated in the procession, said such parades have taken place during Songkran since ancient times. Along with carrying relics and offerings, participants sprinkle water on Buddha statues and the hands of older people.







The tradition is part of the Kong Khao, or rice piling, ceremony that marks the end of the Thai New Year.

The main ritual of the ceremony is the carrying of more than 30 shoulder poles bearing offerings including a variety of foods, deserts, and fruits to make merit at temples.

People carry the offerings around the temple hall and make merit according to ancient traditions to bring happiness and good fortune to their families and children.

































