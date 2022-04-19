Pattaya celebrates traditional Songkran ‘Wan Harb’ at Wat Sutthawat Temple

By Pattaya Mail
Thai women wearing traditional costumes carry offerings on their shoulder poles perform the traditional ‘Wan Harb’ walk around the Wat Sutthawat main monastery.

East Pattaya residents celebrated Songkran the old-fashioned way, carrying offerings on shoulder poles to a local temple.

Nongprue residents and visitors celebrated Wan Harb by parading to Wat Sutthawat Temple April 16, attracting shutterbugs who posted colorful images of the celebrations to social media.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak, who participated in the procession, said such parades have taken place during Songkran since ancient times. Along with carrying relics and offerings, participants sprinkle water on Buddha statues and the hands of older people.



The tradition is part of the Kong Khao, or rice piling, ceremony that marks the end of the Thai New Year.

The main ritual of the ceremony is the carrying of more than 30 shoulder poles bearing offerings including a variety of foods, deserts, and fruits to make merit at temples.

People carry the offerings around the temple hall and make merit according to ancient traditions to bring happiness and good fortune to their families and children.

An image of the sacred Lord Buddha is paraded in the community for residents to pray to and sprinkle water on.

Nongprue residents in colorful Songkran attire sing and dance around the Sutthawat Temple on ‘Wan Harb’ Day.



Residents build sand stupas as offerings to the Sutthawat Temple.

 

Hundreds of residents participated in the traditional ‘Wan Harb’ ceremony at the awe-inspiring Wat Sutthawat Temple in East Pattaya.









