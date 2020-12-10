Thailand becomes first country to use Agoda booking platform for Alternative State Quarantine hotels

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is joining forces with online travel agent Agoda to help returning Thais and foreign visitors book their stays at Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotels in just a few clicks.







The partnership should help cut the time required to book rooms under the Ministry’s current regulations. It also allows those returning or looking to visit Thailand an opportunity to search for hotels and book quarantine accommodation on a convenient and trustworthy platform.





Dr. Satit Pitutecha, Deputy Minister of Public Health, said, “Thailand is the world’s first country to use a booking platform like Agoda to reserve ASQ quarantine packages. We believe the move will ease the burden of Thais returning to Thailand and foreigners who are allowed to enter the country.”









An agreement was recently signed by Dr. Satit, together with Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support, and Mr. John Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Agoda to launch the platform.

Agoda currently offers 39 languages, supported by customer care in 21 dialects, with quick and easy payment gateways to facilitate reservation bookings and confirmation.







