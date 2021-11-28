Pattaya Fireworks Festival draws large crowd

Crowds packed the beach as skydivers fell and rockets soared through the sky for the Pattaya Fireworks Festival.

Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, along with area administrators, police and tourism officials, kicked off the Nov. 26-27 festival with a skydiving demonstration from Sky Extreme Pattaya.







Traffic on Beach Road was halted each day at 4 p.m. with the fireworks shows beginning after dark.

Friday’s display, each about 20 minutes long, were entitled “Shining Pattaya”, “Believe”, “Seasonal Love” and “Miracle of Heaven”.



Each show featured about 2,200 rockets, with crowds entertainment between demonstrations by Mirr and Paradox on Friday and Gassanova and Cocktail on Saturday.

Saturday’s shows were entitled “Wonderful Pattaya”, “Spirit of the Ocean”, “Be Together”, and “Happiness is All Around”.











































