Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2022 blasts off this weekend Nov 25-26

Only a few more days to go for tourists to witness one of the most spectacular light and sound events – the ‘Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2022’ on the beach.

Pattaya City is organizing the ever-famous international fireworks festival on Nov 25-26 (Fri-Sat).

With 4 sets of firework displays scheduled to start at 7.30 p.m. on both days, huge number of Thai and foreign tourists are expected to come to town on the weekend.







Hotels on the coastline are already receiving influx of bookings for the weekend.

Accommodations that will include dinners on the rooftops are selling like hot cakes.

Traffic on the beach road will be congested as crowds will flow in to get the best seating on the beach while a lot will have to watch them from the road.

Beach road will be closed on both evenings. Intervals between each set of firework show will be filled up with stage performance.

Prepare for traffic congestions during the weekend while pubs, bars along the beach and expected to be filled up with tourists to watch the spectacular lights in the sky.







Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 is prepared by crews from 4 nations including Belgium, The Philippines, Malaysia, and Canada. Many shopping malls are ready to provide parking to the visitors on the days. The entry is free.





















































