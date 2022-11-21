Ploenchit Fair – Saturday 26th November – Grand Raffle organised by BCCT

The British Community in Thailand Foundation for the Needy (BCTFN) will hold its traditional fund-raising event – Ploenchit Fair – for Thai charities on Saturday 26th November at the Bangkok Patana School, 643 Lasalle Road (Soi Sukhumvit 105)







GRAND RAFFLE TICKETS

The Grand Raffle organised by BCCT is the single largest revenue-generating activity for BCTFN. By selling tickets or simply buying one book at THB 500 you can make a difference. There are many fantastic prizes listed here. Your generosity will go to help those less fortunate in Thailand.





We have sent raffle tickets to your offices and appreciate your help in selling these tickets prior to the fair. If you have not received tickets or you would like more please email [email protected] or call 096 364 6236. Sold tickets may be returned before 12 noon Friday 25th November at the BCCT office or at the Grand Raffle stall on the day of the fair.



GRAND RAFFLE STALL HELPER

The Grand Raffle stall needs helpers throughout the day – starting at 10.00 am – to sell raffle tickets at the stall and to roam among fair-goers selling tickets. If you or your colleagues/friends have some spare time and would like help sell tickets, only for an hour or two, please email [email protected] or call 082 651 9303.







Aside from contributing to the fund-raising effort, you will also be given a Stall Helper wristband to gain access to the Fair without queuing. Liquid refreshment is provided. Wristbands can be collected from BCCT office (23 Floor, M-Thai Tower, All Seasons Place on Wireless Road) from Monday 21st – Thursday 24th (8.30am – 5.30pm) and Friday 25th (8.30am – 12 noon).

With sincere thanks in advance for your help and hope to see you at the Fair.







