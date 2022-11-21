Chinese First Lady visits Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music in Bangkok

Peng Liyuan, the spouse of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited the Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music in Bangkok on Saturday (19 Nov), accompanied by Naraporn Chan-o-cha, the spouse of Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Upon her arrival, Peng was warmly welcomed by Naraporn, Higher Education Minister Anek Laothamatas, Chairman of Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music Board of Council Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, and President of the institute Choowit Yurayong, among others.







The two women then visited the showroom of the institute, listened carefully to the introduction of the institute’s history of development and external cooperation, and expressed appreciation for the establishment and development of the institute’s cooperation with Nanjing University of the Arts.

Peng posed for group photos with Naraporn and watched the online and offline joint performance of Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music and Nanjing University of the Arts. She also applauded Chinese and Thai students as they performed classic songs of the two countries.







The Chinese first lady spoke highly of Princess Galyani’s initiative to establish the art education institute in order to cultivate advanced professional music talents. She also lauded Naraporn’s efforts to promote the cooperation between the institute and Chinese colleges and universities.

Peng further noted that music knows no borders, adding that although the Chinese and Thai languages are different, people from the two countries can communicate with each other through music. She said that through the performances, she felt the deep friendship between the two countries, which she described as “close as one family.” (NNT)







































