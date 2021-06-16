Pattaya extreme sports park to finish by July

A sports park under the Bali Hai flyover will be complete and ready to open by the end of July, Pattaya officials said.

Construction of the 10-million-baht initiative between the pier and Thappraya Road began Aug. 20, was halted in December and resumed in March.







The park will feature a basketball court, football pitch, aerobics area and skateboarding bowl. It’s a narrow space, however, with each only 80 square meters available between overpass supports.

The complex is aimed at being a diversion for youths to keep them away from drugs.



Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat said June 15 following a visit to the construction zone that work is ahead of schedule and should be complete by the end of July.

Last year officials said the development fulfills a city hall promise to do something with the overpass area after South Pattaya residents complained about homeless people camping there.

Pattaya coordinated with Piti Bhirombhakdi, president of the Thailand Extreme Sports Association, to oversee design.

The project prioritizes safety by encircling it in shockproof nets to prevent people or equipment from falling into the street and, hopefully, from vehicles crashing into those using the area.

























