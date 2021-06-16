Michelin Guide to introduce starred restaurants in Ayutthaya, central Thailand

The 5th edition of the Michelin Guide Thailand will have Ayutthaya as a new destination where it will introduce starred restaurants because the province possesses outstanding foods and cultures.

Ayutthaya will be the 5th province that Michelin Guide Thailand will survey for quality restaurants. The book entitled the Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2022 will present the food tourism potential of Ayutthaya.







Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin Guides, said Ayutthaya was one of Thailand’s food gems. The province had been a hub of global trade and diplomacy and thus been influenced by Portuguese, Japanese, Indian and Persian cultures especially when it came to local foods. Besides, the province had an abundance of freshwater fish and shrimps as well as fresh vegetables and fruits because it was surrounded by three rivers, he said.





“We are very pleased that the Michelin Guide Thailand which will be published late this year will introduce Ayutthaya as the city of outstanding classic and modern restaurants that perfectly coexist. There are also interesting foods at in-land and floating markets,” he said. (TNA)

























