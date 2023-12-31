Pattaya Countdown Festival sparks chaos on Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – The New Year Festival in Pattaya for the year 2024, which started on December 29, has faced some issues on its second day, as the enclosed free concert stage and the lack of road closure have caused traffic woes and security concerns. Some tourists have complained about the restricted access to the musical performances, while others have enjoyed the beachside atmosphere outside the fenced perimeter.







The festival, which is a joint effort between Pattaya City and the Chonburi Provincial Administration, aims to attract thousands of visitors to celebrate the New Year with concerts, lights, and fireworks. However, the closely guarded concert area, surrounded by sturdy metal fences, has left some tourists bored and frustrated, as they have to be within the designated space to enjoy the show.







Some tourists have opted to set up makeshift seating on Pattaya Beach, where they can still hear the music and see the stage from a distance. They have also taken advantage of the street vendors who are selling various goods along the main road, such as alcohol, marijuana, coconut water, and more.

However, the street vendors have also contributed to the traffic congestion, as they have parked their food carts on both sides of the road, creating a bottleneck effect. Unlike previous years, there is no road closure along the beachside, allowing public vehicles to park freely. This has resulted in a reduction of the road to just one lane, causing significant traffic delays.







The city has tried to accommodate local vendors by reserving lockable spaces for them to sell their wares. Each space measures only 1.5 meters, with a strict limit of two spaces per vendor. However, beyond the city-organized zones, independent street vendors roam freely, without any registration or oversight.

The festival has brought both excitement and challenges to Pattaya residents and visitors alike. While the open-air concert and street vendors have provided unique experiences, the resulting traffic congestion and unregulated vending practices have presented logistical challenges during this year’s New Year celebrations. The organizers have urged everyone to cooperate and follow the safety and security measures, as the festival will continue until December 31, with a grand finale featuring a spectacular fireworks display both at Pattaya Beach and Larn Island.





























